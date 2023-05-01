Directory Aziendale
VIQ Solutions
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
Principali Approfondimenti
  • Condividi qualcosa di unico su VIQ Solutions che potrebbe essere utile ad altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura aziendale, ecc).
    • Informazioni

    VIQ Solutions is a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management. It operates in several countries and has two segments: Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The company offers various solutions, including speech-to-text engines, transcription workflows, and audio and visual content management platforms. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. VIQ Solutions was founded in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

    http://www.viqsolutions.com
    Sito Web
    2004
    Anno di Fondazione
    751
    N° di Dipendenti
    $100M-$250M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti agli stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

    Lavori in Evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per VIQ Solutions

    Aziende Correlate

    • Stripe
    • LinkedIn
    • Airbnb
    • Facebook
    • DoorDash
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre Risorse