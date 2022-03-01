Vinted Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Vinted varia da $33,163 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Recruiter nella fascia bassa fino a $127,917 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Vinted. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/9/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
IC2 $49.6K
IC3 $79.6K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Recruiter
Median $33.2K
Sviluppo Business
$73.3K

Analista di Dati
$73.1K
Data Scientist
$90K
Risorse Umane
$58.6K
Legale
$110K
Operazioni di Marketing
$49.7K
Designer di Prodotto
$70.1K
Manager di Prodotto
$99.5K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$128K
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Vinted, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

FAQ

