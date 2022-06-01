Directory Aziendale
VillageMD
VillageMD Stipendi

Lo stipendio di VillageMD varia da $77,385 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane nella fascia bassa fino a $179,100 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di VillageMD. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/9/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $150K
Analista di Business
$106K
Risorse Umane
$77.4K

Operazioni di Marketing
$94.5K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$179K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$168K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in VillageMD è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $179,100. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in VillageMD è $127,763.

