Directory Aziendale
VideoAmp
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

VideoAmp Stipendi

Lo stipendio di VideoAmp varia da $135,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $293,460 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di VideoAmp. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/6/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $176K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere di Dati

Vendite
Median $135K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $175K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Data Scientist
$169K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$293K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in VideoAmp è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $293,460. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in VideoAmp è $175,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per VideoAmp

Aziende Correlate

  • Bluecore
  • Amobee
  • Conductor
  • Clarifai
  • Gong
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse