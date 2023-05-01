Directory Aziendale
Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Vicarious Surgical varia da $91,017 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Meccanico nella fascia bassa fino a $147,735 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Vicarious Surgical. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/6/2025

$160K

Ingegnere Hardware
$130K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$91K
Manager di Prodotto
$126K

Ingegnere del Software
$148K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Vicarious Surgical è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $147,735. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Vicarious Surgical è $127,635.

