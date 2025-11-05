Directory Aziendale
Verizon
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Data Scientist

  • Tutti gli stipendi Data Scientist

  • Greater Dallas Area

Verizon Data Scientist Stipendi a Greater Dallas Area

La retribuzione Data Scientist in Greater Dallas Area presso Verizon varia da $132K per year per Senior Data Scientist a $166K per year per Distinguished Data Scientist. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Dallas Area mediano year ammonta a $150K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Verizon. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/5/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Data Scientist 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist 4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Visualizza 4 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Calendario di Maturazione

33%

ANNO 1

33%

ANNO 2

34%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Verizon, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.00% annuale)

  • 33% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)

  • 34% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (34.00% annuale)

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Verizon, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Data Scientist stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Data Scientist in Verizon in Greater Dallas Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $222,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Verizon per il ruolo Data Scientist in Greater Dallas Area è $151,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Verizon

Aziende Correlate

  • T-Mobile
  • Harmonic
  • TDS
  • Comcast
  • AT&T
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse