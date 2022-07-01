Directory Aziendale
VergeSense
VergeSense Stipendi

Lo stipendio di VergeSense varia da $113,706 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Progetto nella fascia bassa fino a $276,375 per un Ingegnere Hardware nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di VergeSense. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/16/2025

Ingegnere Hardware
$276K
Designer di Prodotto
$184K
Manager di Prodotto
$194K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Manager di Progetto
$114K
Ingegnere del Software
$167K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in VergeSense è Ingegnere Hardware at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $276,375. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in VergeSense è $184,075.

