Veranex Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Veranex varia da $83,580 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Hardware nella fascia bassa fino a $180,900 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Veranex. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/16/2025

Ingegnere Hardware
$83.6K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$115K
Ingegnere del Software
$181K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Veranex è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $180,900. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Veranex è $115,260.

