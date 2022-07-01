Verana Health Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Verana Health varia da $161,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist nella fascia bassa fino a $192,500 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Verana Health. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/16/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $193K
Data Scientist
Median $161K
Manager di Prodotto
$177K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Verana Health è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $192,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Verana Health è $176,880.

