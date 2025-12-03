Directory Aziendale
La retribuzione totale Redattore Tecnico media in United States presso USPTO varia da $62K a $90.3K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di USPTO. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$71.1K - $81.1K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$62K$71.1K$81.1K$90.3K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso USPTO?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Redattore Tecnico in USPTO in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $90,270. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in USPTO per il ruolo Redattore Tecnico in United States è $61,965.

