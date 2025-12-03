Directory Aziendale
USPTO
Il pacchetto di retribuzione Legale in United States mediano presso USPTO ammonta a $111K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di USPTO. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
USPTO
Legal
Alexandria, VA
Totale annuo
$111K
Livello
GS-12
Base
$111K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
5 Anni
Anni esp
5 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso USPTO?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Contribuisci

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Legale in USPTO in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $211,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in USPTO per il ruolo Legale in United States è $150,000.

Altre Risorse

