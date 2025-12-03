Directory Aziendale
USPS
USPS Designer Industriale Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Designer Industriale media in United States presso USPS varia da $62.3K a $88.5K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di USPS. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$70.5K - $80.3K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$62.3K$70.5K$80.3K$88.5K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso USPS?

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Designer Industriale in USPS in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $88,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in USPS per il ruolo Designer Industriale in United States è $62,250.

