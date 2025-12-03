Directory Aziendale
USPS
  • Stipendi
  • Servizio Clienti

  • Tutti gli stipendi Servizio Clienti

USPS Servizio Clienti Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Servizio Clienti in United States mediano presso USPS ammonta a $52K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di USPS. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
USPS
Customer Service Specialist
Newark, NJ
Totale annuo
$52K
Livello
L3
Base
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
6 Anni
Anni esp
7 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso USPS?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Contribuisci

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Servizio Clienti in USPS in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $88,170. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in USPS per il ruolo Servizio Clienti in United States è $52,000.

Altre Risorse

