La retribuzione totale Servizio Clienti media in United States presso UserTesting varia da $61.2K a $87K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di UserTesting. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$69.3K - $78.9K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$61.2K$69.3K$78.9K$87K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Servizio Clienti in UserTesting in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $87,025. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in UserTesting per il ruolo Servizio Clienti in United States è $61,213.

Altre Risorse

