Il pacchetto di retribuzione Manager di Ingegneria del Software in United States mediano presso UScellular ammonta a $207K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di UScellular. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
UScellular
Senior Manager, Software Development
Chicago, IL
Totale annuo
$207K
Livello
-
Base
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$27K
Anni in azienda
9 Anni
Anni esp
18 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso UScellular?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Nessuno stipendio trovato
FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software in UScellular in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $211,962. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in UScellular per il ruolo Manager di Ingegneria del Software in United States è $206,504.

