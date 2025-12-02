Directory Aziendale
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Ingegnere del Software media in United States presso U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement varia da $56.5K a $81.9K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$64K - $74.4K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$56.5K$64K$74.4K$81.9K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $81,932. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in United States è $56,457.

Altre Risorse

