U.S. Government
  • Stipendi
  • Data Scientist

  • Tutti gli stipendi Data Scientist

U.S. Government Data Scientist Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Data Scientist in United States mediano presso U.S. Government ammonta a $121K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di U.S. Government. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
U.S. Government
Data Scientist
Washington, DC
Totale annuo
$121K
Livello
Senior
Base
$121K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
6 Anni
Anni esp
6 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso U.S. Government?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Data Scientist in U.S. Government in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $181,216. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in U.S. Government per il ruolo Data Scientist in United States è $121,000.

Altre Risorse

