Uptake Technologies Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Uptake Technologies varia da $127,500 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $210,700 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Uptake Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/16/2025

Data Scientist
$150K
Ingegnere del Software
$128K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$211K

Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Uptake Technologies è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $210,700. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Uptake Technologies è $149,745.

