UPSIDE Foods Stipendi

Lo stipendio di UPSIDE Foods varia da $79,600 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $139,296 per un Architetto delle Soluzioni nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di UPSIDE Foods. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/16/2025

Ingegnere Biomedico
$104K
Ingegnere del Software
$79.6K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$139K

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in UPSIDE Foods è Architetto delle Soluzioni at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $139,296. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in UPSIDE Foods è $104,475.

