UPMC Stipendi

Lo stipendio di UPMC varia da $75,375 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Project Manager nella fascia bassa fino a $175,000 per un Attuario nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di UPMC. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/16/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $93K
Attuario
Median $175K
Contabile
$78.4K

Analista di Business
Median $80K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$89.6K
Designer di Prodotto
$121K
Manager di Design di Prodotto
$134K
Manager di Prodotto
$112K
Project Manager
$75.4K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$85.4K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$102K
Manca la tua qualifica?

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in UPMC è Attuario con una retribuzione totale annua di $175,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in UPMC è $93,000.

