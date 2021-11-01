Directory Aziendale
Uplight
Uplight Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Uplight varia da $70,350 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Dati nella fascia bassa fino a $347,900 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Uplight. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/16/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $160K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $189K
Analista di Dati
$70.4K

Data Scientist
$196K
Risorse Umane
$101K
Manager di Prodotto
$348K
Project Manager
$98.8K
Vendite
$109K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$121K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Uplight è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $347,900. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Uplight è $120,600.

