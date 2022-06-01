Uplers Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Uplers varia da $8,572 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Project Manager nella fascia bassa fino a $108,272 per un Consulente di Management nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Uplers. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/16/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $32.4K
Manager delle Operazioni di Business
$92K
Sviluppo Business
$26.2K

Risorse Umane
$12K
Consulente di Management
$108K
Designer di Prodotto
$31.4K
Project Manager
$8.6K
Vendite
$26.4K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Uplers è Consulente di Management at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $108,272. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Uplers è $28,886.

Altre Risorse