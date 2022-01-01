Upland Software Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Upland Software varia da $7,948 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane in India nella fascia bassa fino a $124,574 per un Marketing in Canada nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Upland Software. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/16/2025

Risorse Umane
$7.9K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$66.3K
Marketing
$125K

Manager di Prodotto
$62.7K
Ingegnere del Software
$34.4K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Upland Software è Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $124,574. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Upland Software è $62,712.

