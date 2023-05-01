Directory Aziendale
Uphold
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

Uphold Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Uphold varia da $64,675 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane nella fascia bassa fino a $490,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Uphold. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Data Scientist
$151K
Risorse Umane
$64.7K
Ingegnere del Software
$109K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$490K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Uphold è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $490,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Uphold è $130,090.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Uphold

Aziende Correlate

  • Airbnb
  • Netflix
  • Coinbase
  • SoFi
  • Lyft
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse