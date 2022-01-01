Directory Aziendale
upGrad
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

upGrad Stipendi

Lo stipendio di upGrad varia da $11,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $53,752 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di upGrad. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Manager di Prodotto
Median $21.6K
Marketing
Median $27.3K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $53.8K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Vendite
Median $11K
Data Scientist
Median $22.6K
Sviluppo Business
$11.8K
Designer di Prodotto
$14.3K
Manager di Programma
$45.5K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$49.8K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in upGrad è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $53,752. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in upGrad è $22,635.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per upGrad

Aziende Correlate

  • Upkey
  • BYJU'S
  • Unacademy
  • DataCamp
  • D2L
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse