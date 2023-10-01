Directory Aziendale
University of Saskatchewan
University of Saskatchewan Stipendi

Lo stipendio di University of Saskatchewan varia da $33,392 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist nella fascia bassa fino a $350,940 per un Medico nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di University of Saskatchewan. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/12/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $49.7K
Data Scientist
$33.4K
Medico
$351K

Manager di Progetto
$108K
FAQ

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u University of Saskatchewan je Medico at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $350,940. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u University of Saskatchewan je $79,025.

