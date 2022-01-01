Directory Aziendale
United Nations
United Nations Stipendi

Lo stipendio di United Nations varia da $28,858 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Progetto nella fascia bassa fino a $167,151 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di United Nations. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/13/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $167K
Assistente Amministrativo
$106K
Manager di Operazioni di Business
$33.7K

Analista di Business
$109K
Manager di Data Science
$155K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$95.3K
Designer di Prodotto
$33.4K
Manager di Prodotto
$90.9K
Manager di Programma
$75.3K
Manager di Progetto
$28.9K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Didžiausią atlyginimą United Nations gauna Ingegnere del Software su metine bendra kompensacija $167,151. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija United Nations yra $93,094.

Altre Risorse