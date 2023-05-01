Directory Aziendale
Unisync
Principali Approfondimenti
    • Informazioni

    Unisync Corp. is a garment manufacturer and distributor in Canada and the United States. They offer offshore outsourcing, web-based ordering, distribution, and program management systems. They also provide design, development, prototyping, testing, textile research, sourcing, manufacturing, communication, and customer services. Additionally, they offer warehousing, inventory management, order processing, distribution, custom software development, data management, eCommerce programs, and proactive services. They are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

    http://unisyncgroup.com
    Sito Web
    1940
    Anno di Fondazione
    379
    N° di Dipendenti
    $50M-$100M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Altre Risorse