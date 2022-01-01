Directory Aziendale
Unigroup
Unigroup Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Unigroup varia da $59,706 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Dati nella fascia bassa fino a $91,242 per un Risorse Umane nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Unigroup. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/16/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $85K
Analista di Dati
$59.7K
Data Scientist
$80.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Risorse Umane
$91.2K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Unigroup è Risorse Umane at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $91,242. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Unigroup è $82,700.

