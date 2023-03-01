Directory Aziendale
Unify Consulting
Unify Consulting Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Unify Consulting varia da $145,725 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Operazioni di Marketing nella fascia bassa fino a $221,100 per un Architetto di Soluzioni nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Unify Consulting. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $150K
Data Scientist
Median $180K
Consulente di Management
Median $170K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
Analista di Business
$151K
Sviluppo Business
$153K
Operazioni di Marketing
$146K
Designer di Prodotto
$172K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$221K
Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Unify Consulting è Architetto di Soluzioni at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $221,100. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Unify Consulting è $161,500.

