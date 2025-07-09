Uni Cards Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Uni Cards varia da $28,550 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $67,993 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Uni Cards. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/21/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $68K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Manager di Prodotto
Median $61.5K
Manager di Data Science
$49.1K

Designer di Prodotto
$28.6K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Uni Cards è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $67,993. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Uni Cards è $55,268.

