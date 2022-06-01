Directory Aziendale
UNFI
UNFI Stipendi

Lo stipendio di UNFI varia da $91,540 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista Finanziario nella fascia bassa fino a $181,300 per un Analista di Business nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di UNFI. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/21/2025

$160K

Analista di Business
$181K
Analista Finanziario
$91.5K
Risorse Umane
$111K

Designer di Prodotto
$106K
Ingegnere del Software
$151K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in UNFI è Analista di Business at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $181,300. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in UNFI è $110,550.

Altre Risorse