Ultimate Software Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Ultimate Software varia da $70,745 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) in Germany nella fascia bassa fino a $189,945 per un Data Scientist in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Ultimate Software. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/21/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $110K
Analista di Business
$99.5K
Data Scientist
$190K

Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$70.7K
Designer di Prodotto
$76.9K
Manager di Prodotto
$184K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Ultimate Software è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $189,945. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Ultimate Software è $104,875.

