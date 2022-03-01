Directory Aziendale
Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Ulta Beauty varia da $120,146 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist nella fascia bassa fino a $172,000 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Ulta Beauty. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/21/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $172K
Data Scientist
$120K
Designer di Prodotto
$126K

Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Ulta Beauty è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $172,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Ulta Beauty è $125,625.

