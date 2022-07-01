Directory Aziendale
Turvo
Turvo Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Turvo varia da $26,333 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $286,425 per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Turvo. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/11/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $26.3K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $83.3K
Designer di Prodotto
$286K

FAQ

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Turvo es Designer di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $286,425. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Turvo es $83,282.

