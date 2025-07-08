Directory Aziendale
TRIGO
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

TRIGO Stipendi

Lo stipendio mediano di TRIGO è $128,090 per un Ingegnere del Software . Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di TRIGO. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
$128K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in TRIGO è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $128,090. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in TRIGO è $128,090.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per TRIGO

Aziende Correlate

  • Lyft
  • Snap
  • Pinterest
  • Spotify
  • Roblox
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/trigo/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.