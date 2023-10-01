Directory Aziendale
Tiket.com
Tiket.com Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Tiket.com varia da $10,432 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $26,130 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $14.4K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Manager di Prodotto
Median $24.1K
Analista di Business
$10.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista di Dati
$14.1K
Data Scientist
$26.1K
Designer di Prodotto
$10.4K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Tiket.com è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $26,130. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Tiket.com è $14,215.

