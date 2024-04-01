Directory Aziendale
Thredd
Thredd Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Thredd varia da $83,651 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista Finanziario nella fascia bassa fino a $263,161 per un Sviluppo Business nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Thredd. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/16/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $95.2K
Sviluppo Business
$263K
Analista Finanziario
$83.7K

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Thredd è Sviluppo Business at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $263,161. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Thredd è $95,240.

