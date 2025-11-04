Directory Aziendale
ThoughtSpot
ThoughtSpot Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in India presso ThoughtSpot varia da ₹3.42M per year per MTS 2 a ₹11.92M per year per Staff Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in India mediano year ammonta a ₹5.33M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ThoughtSpot. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/4/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
MTS 2
(Livello Base)
₹3.42M
₹2.34M
₹827K
₹249K
MTS 3
₹3.42M
₹2.92M
₹422K
₹69.8K
MTS 4
₹4.91M
₹3.5M
₹1.4M
₹11.3K
Senior MTS
₹8.82M
₹6.11M
₹2.71M
₹0
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ThoughtSpot, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)



Posizioni Incluse

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in ThoughtSpot in India raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹11,916,537. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ThoughtSpot per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in India è ₹5,145,639.

Altre Risorse