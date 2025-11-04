La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in India presso ThoughtSpot varia da ₹3.42M per year per MTS 2 a ₹11.92M per year per Staff Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in India mediano year ammonta a ₹5.33M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ThoughtSpot. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/4/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
MTS 2
₹3.42M
₹2.34M
₹827K
₹249K
MTS 3
₹3.42M
₹2.92M
₹422K
₹69.8K
MTS 4
₹4.91M
₹3.5M
₹1.4M
₹11.3K
Senior MTS
₹8.82M
₹6.11M
₹2.71M
₹0
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In ThoughtSpot, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)