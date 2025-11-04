Directory Aziendale
ThoughtSpot
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Marketing

  • Tutti gli stipendi Marketing

ThoughtSpot Marketing Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Marketing in United States mediano presso ThoughtSpot ammonta a $148K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ThoughtSpot. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/4/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
ThoughtSpot
Product Marketing Manager
Seattle, WA
Totale annuo
$148K
Livello
Junior
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$23K
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
2 Anni
Anni esp
2 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso ThoughtSpot?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ThoughtSpot, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Marketing stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Marketing in ThoughtSpot in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $227,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ThoughtSpot per il ruolo Marketing in United States è $125,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per ThoughtSpot

Aziende Correlate

  • Infoblox
  • GridPoint
  • ZOLL Data Systems
  • Mastercard
  • Proofpoint
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse