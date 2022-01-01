Directory Aziendale
ThoughtSpot
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

ThoughtSpot Stipendi

Lo stipendio di ThoughtSpot varia da $12,271 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Recruiter nella fascia bassa fino a $326,625 per un Vendite nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di ThoughtSpot. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
MTS 2 $39.5K
MTS 3 $39.5K
MTS 4 $56.7K
Senior MTS $102K
Staff Engineer $138K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Marketing
Median $148K
Analista di Business
$213K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Sviluppo Corporate
$159K
Data Scientist
$133K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$49.8K
Designer di Prodotto
$30.9K
Manager di Prodotto
$110K
Recruiter
$12.3K
Vendite
$327K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$107K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$152K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ThoughtSpot, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

Hai una domanda? Chiedi alla community.

Visita la community di Levels.fyi per interagire con dipendenti di diverse aziende, ricevere consigli di carriera e molto altro.

Visita ora!

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in ThoughtSpot è Vendite at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $326,625. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ThoughtSpot è $108,845.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per ThoughtSpot

Aziende Correlate

  • Infoblox
  • GridPoint
  • ZOLL Data Systems
  • Mastercard
  • Proofpoint
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse