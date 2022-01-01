Directory Aziendale
Thought Machine
Thought Machine Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Thought Machine varia da $77,555 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $237,936 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Thought Machine. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/16/2025

Ingegnere del Software
IC1 $77.6K
IC2 $131K
IC3 $177K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $238K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
Median $161K

Manager di Prodotto
Median $110K
Customer Success
$182K
Recruiter
$88K
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Thought Machine, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Thought Machine è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $237,936. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Thought Machine è $145,990.

