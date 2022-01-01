Directory Aziendale
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Thomson Reuters varia da $6,509 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $385,000 per un Vendite nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Thomson Reuters. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/20/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
TR7 $7.3K
TR6 $26.6K
TR5 $24.5K
TR4 $29.3K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Manager di Prodotto
Product Manager $102K
Director $169K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $90.3K

UX Designer

Data Scientist
Median $87.1K
Vendite
Median $385K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $233K
UX Researcher
Median $63.7K
Risorse Umane
Median $372K
Operazioni di Business
$159K
Analista di Business
$24.6K
Sviluppo Business
$122K
Chief of Staff
$164K
Servizio Clienti
$6.5K
Analista di Dati
$17.4K
Manager di Data Science
$127K
Analista Finanziario
$7.5K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$16.8K
Legale
$118K
Consulente di Management
$96.7K
Marketing
$76.4K
Manager di Progetto
$124K
Ingegnere di Vendita
$112K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$122K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$122K
Technical Writer
$17.5K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Thomson Reuters è Vendite con una retribuzione totale annua di $385,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Thomson Reuters è $96,714.

