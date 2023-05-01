THINK Surgical Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di THINK Surgical varia da $71,244 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Biomedico nella fascia bassa fino a $165,825 per un Manager di Design di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di THINK Surgical. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/15/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $163K
Ingegnere Biomedico
$71.2K
Designer di Prodotto
$159K

Manager di Design di Prodotto
$166K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in THINK Surgical è Manager di Design di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $165,825. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in THINK Surgical è $160,683.

