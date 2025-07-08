Directory Aziendale
The Stepstone Group
The Stepstone Group Stipendi

Lo stipendio di The Stepstone Group varia da $52,462 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $184,677 per un Manager di Data Science nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di The Stepstone Group. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/2/2025

$160K

Manager di Data Science
$185K
Data Scientist
$94.4K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$107K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Manager di Prodotto
$101K
Vendite
$52.5K
Ingegnere del Software
$109K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in The Stepstone Group è Manager di Data Science at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $184,677. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in The Stepstone Group è $103,850.

Altre Risorse