The ODP Corporation Stipendi

Lo stipendio di The ODP Corporation varia da $139,300 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $190,950 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di The ODP Corporation. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/2/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $171K
Vendite
$139K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$191K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
FAQ

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på The ODP Corporation är Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $190,950. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på The ODP Corporation är $171,000.

