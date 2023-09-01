Directory Aziendale
The Economist
The Economist Stipendi

Lo stipendio di The Economist varia da $47,509 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $186,961 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di The Economist. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/1/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $47.5K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $187K
Manager di Prodotto
$108K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Vendite
$98.5K
UX Researcher
$91.4K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in The Economist è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $186,961. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in The Economist è $98,500.

