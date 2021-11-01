The Boring Company Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di The Boring Company varia da $89,550 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $230,000 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di The Boring Company. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/1/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $230K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $90K
Data Scientist
$149K

Ingegnere Hardware
$143K
Designer di Prodotto
$89.6K
Manager di Progetto
$154K
Recruiter
$119K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in The Boring Company è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $230,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in The Boring Company è $142,811.

