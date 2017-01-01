Directory Aziendale
TGS
    TGS: Pioneering Argentina's Natural Gas Future

    For three decades, TGS has established itself as Argentina's premier provider of innovative solutions across the natural gas value chain. Our comprehensive portfolio combines essential services with value-added products, delivered with unmatched expertise and reliability. As industry leaders, we leverage our extensive experience to optimize natural gas delivery while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

    tgs.com.ar
    Sito Web
    1992
    Anno di Fondazione
    1,422
    N° di Dipendenti
    Sede Centrale

    Altre Risorse