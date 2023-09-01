Teya Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Teya varia da $24,849 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $134,298 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Teya. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/1/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $93.9K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $93.7K
Sviluppo Business
Median $90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Data Scientist
$83.7K
Analista Finanziario
$54.6K
Risorse Umane
Median $76.4K
Consulente di Management
$46.1K
Marketing
$103K
Designer di Prodotto
$24.8K
Project Manager
$36.1K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$134K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Teya è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $134,298. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Teya è $83,733.

